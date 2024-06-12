They say there are two sides to every story and somewhere in the middle must lie the truth. At the same time, science is constantly changing and a good scientist is open to observing all the facts, being aware of their bias, and then making an informed decision based on the facts before them. However, during COVID we saw the full force of cancel culture against those who opposed the government narrative supporting lockdowns, as well as mask and vaccine mandates. Many scientists who stood on the scientific truth counter to the vaccine mandates were sidelined and cancelled. Some of the first instances of scientists publicly raising the alarm bells were when Dr. Byram Bridle spoke to Alex Pierson about the biodistribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and then when Derek Sloan and Dr. Byram Bridle spoke in Ottawa to CPAC about censorship of doctors and scientists. So much has changed over the past four years, and so much new information is quickly emerging.

Late last fall, my team put out a preprint on the residual DNA found in 27 vials of COVID-19 vaccines, which was instrumental in the Florida Sgt General Dr. Joseph Ladapo calling for a halt to the vaccines. Now is the time for Canada to rise again and look at the weight of evidence. Alberta’s Premier Danielle Smith and her party have been courageously investigating Alberta and Canada’s response to COVID-19 to determine what has actually happened during the pandemic.

Next week, on June 17, 2024, Calgary Lougheed UCP MLA Eric Bouchard and CA President Darrell Komick will be hosting an epic event called “An Injection of Truth”. They have built this event around the DNA contamination story coupled with the increase of negative health events like an increase in turbo cancer. As an aside, if you want to learn more about the increase in cancer following COVID vaccination watch this epic testimony by Dr. David Wiseman to the Texas Senate.

For “An Injection of Truth” Eric Bouchard and Darrell Komick have brought together an All-Star line-up of specialized medical educators and speakers including Dr. David J. Speicher, Dr. Eric Payne, Dr. Chris Shoemaker, Dr. Byram Bridle, Dr. Jessica Rose, Dr. William Makis, MLA Shane Getson, host Shaun Newman and guests to deliver a hard-hitting Town Hall with relevant data, research and victim statements.

I have accepted the invitation and will be presenting the evidence of my research. Similar to what I presented to the Oklahoma Senate.

Here is a brief synopsis of my presentation:

Pfizer and Moderna modified mRNA (modRNA) for COVID-19 were rapidly produced during Operation Warp Speed and mandated on Canadians in attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19. However, these vaccines were neither properly tested nor were what Health Canada led us to believe. We were told that the modRNA consists of a mRNA in a lipid nanoparticle, that it remains at the site of infection, and that the genetic material in the vaccine will not enter the nucleus and will only be used to help our cells produce SARS-CoV-2 spike protein the prime the immune system, and that the vaccine was both safe and effective. However, most of this information is false. What we do know is that the vaccine does not remain at the site of infection and that both the spike protein and lipid nanoparticles are toxic and causing severe adverse reactions. The lipid nanoparticles contain not only bioengineered modified mRNA for SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, but also large amounts of residual plasmid DNA because of the modRNA manufacturing process. While the DNA is fragmented the Pfizer modRNA vaccines contain an SV40 protomer-enhancer that is bioactive and contributes to an increase in cancer. The SV40 enhancer allows the DNA fragments to cross the nuclear envelope in non-dividing cells and integrate into the human genome. The modified mRNA (modRNA) is also causing ribosomal frameshifting an a wide array of off target proteins thus producing an unwanted aberrant immune response. Therefore, we need a moratorium on all modRNA vaccines with result into the full effect of the modRNA vaccines. We also need access to available COVID-19 modRNA vaccines for continued research, and financial support to perform necessary integration studies and determine the full extent of harm. There is also a need to provide adequate support to the vaccine injured.

As stated at the start of this post, there are two sides of any argument, and it is no surprise that the narrative-pushing mainstream media and Alberta’s NDP government officials have tried to derail this event. Here are a few examples. Tickets were initially sold on Eventbrite, but they quickly deplatformed sales within 24 hours of the event’s launch.

CTV News Calgary has even launch a smear campaign against all the speakers. Their only critique of me was that I go by “Dr. David J Speicher” and yet I "am not a medical doctor". They are correct, I am not an MD, but I have a PhD in Virology, was the lab director of 2 COVID testing labs, and have worked on several infectious diseases across the globe. I know more about viral infections than most MD physicians. Even Dr. Byram Bridle was listed as a "veterinarian" yet he has a PhD in immunology and vaccinology.

CityNews Calgary is even calling the event about “spreading misinformation”, only interviewed Mr Timothy Caulfield, and attempted to smear the panellists.

Mr Eric Bouchard has even reached out personally to Mr. Timothy Caulfield with an invitation to a public debate. Timothy Allen Caulfield CM is a Canadian professor of law at the University of Alberta, who is set against combating misinformation and disinformation about COVID and COVID vaccines. Over the past few years, he has been extremely opinionated against Dr. Byram Bridle, but has never had the courage to debate him or anyone publicly. Yet again, Mr. Cauldfield has refused to a public debate/discussion on the topic.

The exchange between Mr Eric Bouchard,

, and Mr. Timothy Caulfield was the topic of

.

I responded with the following e-mail:

While the in-person ticket sales were sold out in under a week I encourage everyone to grab a virtual ticket and hold an Injection of Truth party at your house. I am looking forward to this epic event and hopefully some common sense science making a difference in Canada. I guarantee that you won’t want to miss this epic event.

Support

If you want to support my research further, here are several options.

1. Courageous Truth is reader supported, consider being a paid subscriber. 2. Contact me directly via e-mail: research@davidspeicher.com 3. Send an e-transfer to support@davidspeicher.com. 4. Buy me a coffee

Share