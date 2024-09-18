WOW. It has been over 2 months since my last post here on Substack. I thank all those who follow me and have asked how the research is progressing. While I have been silent on Substack, life has been anything but silent.

Truth is that it has been a busy few months advancing and speaking about the science, enjoying some well-needed family time, trying to secure Canadian COVID-19 vaccine vials before they are destroyed by Health Canada, and completing a report on the testing that I completed on three COVID-19 modRNA vaccine vials from Australia. It has been a busy few months and I will bring my readership up to speed on multiple issues over the next few weeks.

In early May, as a molecular virologist and one of the few scientists working to investigate the plasmid DNA in the COVID-19 vaccines, I was commissioned by the legal firm PJ O’Brien & Associates to test 3 vials of COVID-19 modRNA vaccine vials (2 Pfizer vials and 1 Moderna vial) from Australia as part of the case of Julian Fidge v. Pfizer Australia Pty Ltd & Anor. This case asks two questions: (1) Are COVID-19 drugs properly GMOs; and (2) if so, have Pfizer and Moderna Broken the Law?

For those who don’t understand the GMO concept, any foreign DNA, RNA or protein that is transfected into any cell makes that cell a genetically modified organism (GMO) and a license is required. For example, to create a quantitative PCR assay for HHV-8, I cloned the PCR amplicon into a pGEM-T Easy plasmid and grew that plasmid in DH5α E. coli bacteria. As that plasmid is foreign to the DH5α E. coli bacteria inserting that plasmid, transfecting either chemically or via electroporation, makes those bacteria a GMO. This is an excellent and widely used method to produce billions of copies of the known plasmid quickly. As the plasmid contains an antibiotic resistance gene only bacteria containing that plasmid will grow in a media containing that antibiotic.

Rebekah Barnett, an Australian independent journalist has been covering the GMO case in detail including corresponding with the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). An excellent summary of the situation can be found here:

Lawyer Jullian Gillespie has also written a detailed summary of the case and interview with John Campbell.

Despite the Australian TGA fully redacting 74 pages of COVID vaccine spot testing, we now have evidence that the plasmid DNA in the Australian vials is higher than the TGA guidelines of 10 ng DNA/dose in the vaccines when tested by both qPCR and Qubit fluorometry. It must be noted that these guidelines are for naked DNA fragments ≤200 bp and not for protected synthetic DNA inside lipid nanoparticles (LNPs). The guidelines also do not account for multiple dosing of the same vaccine or platform, the risk of regulatory sequences, integration of small DNA fragments (7bp to 200 bp), or nuclear entry/integration.

A detailed summary of my report was made public by Rebekah Barnett and is well worth the read.

While the level of residual plasmid DNA in the vaccines can be debated two things are crystal clear (1) the amount of total DNA in the vaccines is above the 10 ng/dose guideline and (2) all Pfizer vials contain an SV40 promoter-enhancer regulatory sequence. It is this SV40 promoter-enhancer that promotes nuclear localization and host genomic integration when fragments containing the SV40 enhancer are inserted cytoplasmicly. This is not a new concept. It has been known since Dr. David Dean’s 1999 study that when as few as 3 to 10 copies of DNA fragments with a 72bp SV40 enhancer injected cytoplasmically (e.g. how the DNA fragments inside the LNPs in the COVID modRNA vaccines are inserted into the cells) in non-dividing cells, greatly increases their ability to be transported into the nucleus. You only need to read the abstract to grasp the significance of the SV40 enhancer.

This is by no means the only mechanism by which these vaccines can cause harm. There is a range of mechanisms in both the actual SARS-CoV-2 virus and the COVID-19 modRNA vaccines that could cause serious adverse health events including turbo cancer.

Finally, everyone needs to watch and share this incredible short documentary on The Truth about COVID-19 shots. It is easy-to-understand and highlights the importance of the GMO case and my work on DNA contamination in the Australian vaccine vials.

https://www.thegmocase.info/

