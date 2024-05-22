Friends, thank you for your interest and partnership in my scientific work and journey. Attached is my press kit which can be downloaded and shared with anyone interested in discussing my research or expertise. The document includes links to interviews, presentations, and publications.

Highlights

PhD in molecular virology with over 20 years of experience in diagnostics of infectious diseases.

Lab Director of two COVID testing labs.

Conducted research in North America, Kenya, India, and Australia

Confirmed the residual DNA in the Pfizer and Moderna COVID modRNA vaccines.

Scientific Biography

Dr. David Speicher is a molecular virologist passionate about accurately detecting and monitoring infectious diseases.

Dr. Speicher has researched infectious diseases in Australia, Africa, Asia, and North America. His research expertise includes saliva as a diagnostic fluid, oral cancers, and sexually transmitted diseases.

Most recently, Dr. Speicher confirmed the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 modRNA vaccines by showing the high level of plasmid DNA and the presence of the SV40 promoter and enhancer. This work has a global impact on public health. The results have been highlighted in USA Senate and European Parliamentary hearings and were instrumental in Florida State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Lapado calling for a halt to the COVID modRNA vaccines.

Dr. Speicher has courageously brought his findings to the public record with testimony in international courts, government assemblies, and scientific conferences.

