“Moses said to the Lord, “Pardon your servant, Lord. I have never been eloquent, neither in the past nor since you have spoken to your servant. I am slow of speech and tongue.”

The Lord said to him, “Who gave human beings their mouths? Who makes them deaf or mute? Who gives them sight or makes them blind? Is it not I, the Lord?

Now go; I will help you speak and will teach you what to say.”

– Exodus 4:10-12

It’s no secret that I have a stutter. I have had it my whole life. As a child, I was teased for it and more than a few people have overlooked my other abilities because of it. That has been difficult.

I vividly remember sitting in my guidance counselor’s office in Grade 12 thinking of all the possibilities ahead of me. Then his words pierced through me like a sword. He warned me not to attempt university because he thought I would never make it.

That was some of the most devastating, and not incidentally some of the worst advice I have ever received. Sadly, I held on to those words as I went to university where I finished with a PhD in molecular virology.

Recently, a podcaster interested in my work reached out to do something together but then changed their mind sharing that my stutter would negatively impact their ratings. Not much longer after that a doctor told me that while my message is important my stutter detracts from that message and needs ‘fixing’ or else people will not listen. The point is not that I took some punches. We all take slings and arrows. The point is where would we be if we let our detractors define our limits?

Many of our limitations are a consequence of where we’re standing. It can feel like some people are ‘all the people’ or that a perspective is THE perspective, and that is not reality. We don’t pick our gifts in life or our imperfections, but what we can decide is what we do with them.

I have learned that my stutter has been an integral part of my character and has taught me courage, perseverance, and the ability to build deep meaningful relationships. As a scientist I value honesty, hard work, and standing on the scientific facts whether they agree with your hypothesis or not.

As a Christian living through the COVID pandemic, I have learned that with all the challenges life hands us, no matter how dark it appears we are always on the cusp of a new day. If we stand upon the moral truth no matter what the cost, the Lord will provide.

In February 2024, Dr. Janci Lyndsay invited me to testify about the residual DNA in the COVID modRNA vaccines. I had never spoken about COVID matters on the international stage to politicians.

I would join some of the most courageous scientists and doctors in the United States, like Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Jim Thorp and Sasha Latypova. This kind of testimony was a pivotal moment for the scientific truth to get on the congressional record and I had been invited to join the A-Team. As much as I realized how important it was, I had no idea how I was going to get there and I didn’t have the funds. Despite this reality, I said ‘Yes’ and trusted that IF I was meant to be there the Lord would provide a way.

I was working in a lab in Southern California at the time and there were no flights between Los Angeles (LAX) and Oklahoma City (OKC). A close friend suggested flying to Dallas, Texas (DFW), renting a car and driving to Oklahoma City. I was going to sleep in the car outside the Oklahoma legislature to save money. But a door opened and I was blessed to meet Pfizer whistleblower Brook Jackson. When she found out that I was coming to Oklahoma she unrolled the famous Texas southern hospitality and helped me get to the Oklahoma legislature, even driving me herself.

Before the event, I was a little nervous and Dr. James Thorp pulled me aside, looked me straight in the eyes, and said “Do not fear. God has called you and will empower you to speak mightily. Don’t let anyone tell you differently.”

It was an incredible honour to stand in the halls of the Oklahoma legislature beside a group of courageous physicians, scientists, politicians, and citizens – all leaders dead set on speaking the truth. I met the men and women taking the lead in their state, speaking truth to power on behalf of the people who couldn’t. I met several Oklahoma Senators, including Senator Shane Jett and Senator Dusty Deevers who listened intently to the testimonies on behalf of their constituents. I shared my testimony outlining what we were told about the vaccines, what is ACTUALLY in the vaccines and how that is significant. I called for a moratorium. Here is my testimony.

Watch my Testimony: https://rumble.com/v4u215k-dr-david-speicher-testifies-on-dna-contamination-in-the-mrna-vaccines.html

The event ended with a powerful testimony from Oklahoman’s Allen and Taylor Martin. They told us how their daughter Trista’s life was cut short following the Pfizer vaccine. It moved everyone in the room, including me, to tears.

From not knowing how I would get there or where I would stay it turned into one of the most memorable moments in my life with wonderful and courageous people stepping up to lead the way. I am honoured to call these people my friends and peers.

To bring an unseen adventure to a perfect close I was able to stop in and meet my co-author and friend Dr. David Wiseman at his home on my way back to the airport. It could not have been orchestrated any better had I planned it.

