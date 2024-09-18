has fought on the frontlines of COVID misinformation since the lockdowns first occurred and his hospital was void of patients giving him time to investigate what was actually going on. Speaking the truth has caused the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) to revoke his medical license in a kangaroo court hearing.

This case against the CPSO will be heard in the courts later this year and is a very important case as it will affect all medical professionals who have stood on the scientific truth of the pandemic and against lockdown, masking, and vaccine mandates. Taking such a case to court is expensive so I encourage everyone to donate to this cause if you are able, and if you are within driving distance of Guelph, Ontario come out to this important event.

This is a fundraising and potluck event

Register by emailing symposium4u@protonmail.com with POTLUCK in the subject line letting the organisers know what you’ll bring.

Donate at http://justiceformedicine.com.

While this is a very important cause, in all legal cases around the COVID-19 pandemic the lawyers are the guns and the doctors and scientists bringing the evidence-based information are the ammo.

A call to also Support the Science.

Therefore, as a scientist who has been on the frontline for years who has not held a full-time paid position since May 2023 and who has done all the research on the plasmid DNA contamination in the Canadian vials pro bono I ask that you also support my research so that the science will continue to move forward.

