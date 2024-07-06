I was invited to speak at tonight’s “How to Change the World” event in the Greater Toronto Area about my research on the residual DNA found in the COVID-19 vaccines and what that means to our health. I would encourage everyone to show up or tune in.



I have caught some flack from a few readers and followers because of things they said other speakers have said that are not in alignment with my beliefs.



Some people have reached out to tell me that speaking alongside them is akin to endorsing these things. I thought I would take this as an opportunity to speak to a bigger foundational issue, my commitment to free speech as our path to saving our scientific institutions.



I do believe that we would not have found ourselves in this mess if we were committed to speaking freely. Speaking freely in public is the process of thinking out loud and collective problem-solving.



This necessarily means that we will get it wrong from time to time. It also means that we must speak to people and with people that we will not agree with on every issue - we don't have to. This is an unrealistic expectation that disempowers us. We're adults having adult conversations and we must reserve the right to disagree with each other. We must not create the false expectation to endorse or disavow everything everyone else says.



By speaking in public we are throwing our hat in the ring. On one hand, we must accept responsibility for our words. On the other hand, we must offer each other the room to make mistakes, fairly criticize mistakes when they are made and give each other the room to correct them. This is how we will find our path as a culture.



As a scientist, I will discuss my findings and their implications with anyone who wants to engage in scientific debate with those who mandated the COVID-19 vaccines. My presentation tonight will complement a strong line-up of medical professionals who have paid dearly for standing against the COVID-19 vaccine narrative, including losing their medical and nursing licenses. I will be giving a short presentation, similar to that presented at An Injection of Truth town hall in Calgary last month, and a part of a panel discussion.



Therefore, I encourage as many people as possible to either come to the event or tune in online. This will be another epic event that you will not want to miss.

The event can be live-streamed by the TFM Report rumble channel or www.TFMreport.com.

