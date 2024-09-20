Tonight I had the honour of being the special guest on Cris Vleck and Jody Ledgerwood’s TFMReport.

A full hour discussing current events, my thoughts on why Health Canada has recalled and destroyed the COVID-19 modRNA vaccines, the current SARS-CoV-2 variants, and how I was sidelined from McMaster University early in the pandemic and how God has sustained me over the years.

We also launched my Give Send Go campaign.

It’s one of the best interviews I have given and is an hour packed with important information.

Have a listen. I hope that you enjoy it.

Feel free to leave a comment about something that you learned or found encouraging.

Support the Science.

As a scientist who has been on the frontline for years and has not held a full-time paid position since May 2023 I rely on support from people who are keen on exposing the scientific truth and upholding pillars of evidence-based medical science. These are difficult times, but together we are strong. Together we can bring the courageous truth to light and ensure that this David beats Goliath.

