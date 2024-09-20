Interview on TFMReports - September 19, 2024
COVID-19 Vaccines, Health Canada Recalls, SARS-CoV-2 variants, and more.
Tonight I had the honour of being the special guest on Cris Vleck and Jody Ledgerwood’s TFMReport.
A full hour discussing current events, my thoughts on why Health Canada has recalled and destroyed the COVID-19 modRNA vaccines, the current SARS-CoV-2 variants, and how I was sidelined from McMaster University early in the pandemic and how God has sustained me over the years.
We also launched my Give Send Go campaign.
It’s one of the best interviews I have given and is an hour packed with important information.
Have a listen. I hope that you enjoy it.
Feel free to leave a comment about something that you learned or found encouraging.
For info, from here in October 2022:
https://peterhalligan.substack.com/p/what-happened-to-43-billion-doses
Canada has a quarter of a billion unused doses. This does not include any contracts entered into subsequent to that 2022 date,
It ds not reflect any doses "donated" to any Bill Gates operation (r whether he charged countries for the freebies!),
“How does a vaccine that converts our cells in viral antigens confer immunity rather than disease?
“Those who make us believe in absurdities, can make us commit atrocities.” Voltair