"For if you remain silent at this time, relief and deliverance for the Jews will arise from another place, but you and your father’s family will perish. And who knows but that you have come to your royal position for such a time as this? - Esther 4:14

Dear Friends

It has been a wild ride these past few years. I’ve lost multiple jobs for speaking the truth and have not held a full-time paid position since May 2023. While leaving Redeemer University was sad it opened up my calendar so that I could discover the truth of what is in the COVID-19 modRNA vaccine…that is levels of DNA exceeding the regulatory limit and an SV40 promoter-enhancer the promotes nuclear localization and host genomic integration. I have also served as an expert witness on several court cases. All this work has been pro bono and I am feeling the strain.

I would rather be courageously helping people and sharing the scientific truth than asking for support. One of my goals is to establish a spike protein test to help those who have been vaccinated know the spike levels in their body and if the detoxing is working. This will also be a huge help to those who are vaccine-injured. The truth is that the science cannot continue without your financial support, encouragement and prayer.

There is very little funding available for this work and our own governmental healthcare system will not properly test and treat those who are vaccine-injured. Our governments do not want the actual factual science to advance because it undermines the current narrative being pushed upon us. However, by partnering with you we can keep the truth in medical science going forward.

Since I started speaking the truth about our public health response to COVID-19 I have faced amazing pushback. However, it also meant that I have joined the ranks of some of the sharpest and most courageous scientists, medical professionals, activists and legislators. For that I am grateful.

I will not stop speaking and digging into the truth to help those who have lost their jobs or have been vaccine-injured. However, it is only with your help that I can keep going forward.

I thank you so much for giving what you can. These are difficult times, but together we are strong. Together we can bring the courageous truth to light and ensure that this David beats Goliath.

Thank you and God bless,

Dr David J. Speicher

