WOW. I can’t believe it has been almost two months since my last substack.

I seldom show my emotional side, but I want my readers to know what has been going on for the past two months and share some of my personal reflection over the past few weeks.

Firstly, my apologies for the silence and my sincere Thank You to all those who have encouraged me over the past few months. It has been a wild past two months, and a challenge to keep pushing the science, keep up with the scientific literature, and find the time to write my substack.

While I have been silent on my posts, so much has been happening. Things like…

Several court cases, including one labour dispute surrounding PCR testing for COVID-19 that I have served on as an expert witness.

The manuscript on the residual plasmid DNA and SV40 promoter-enhancer sequences in 32 Canadian Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 modRNA vaccines has been submitted for peer review and publication.

Numerous interviews with people like Dr. John Campbell.

My report on the Australian COVID-19 modRNA vials was released with multiple letters sent to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the TGA.

The Australian report led to the council of the town of Port Hedland passing a 5-2 motion to accept my report and send it across Australia and ask for help to stand up to the Australian government for answers and a moratorium on the COVID-19 vaccines.

The Australia report was also the backbone of the Nordic letters sent to the heads of the UK, Nordic, and Baltic nations.

The Australia report was also the backbone of launching the David Declaration.

Despite being so far behind on my substack posts I have realized that I don’t need to be the first one to post on something and that my readership values my input. Therefore, starting tomorrow I am going to roll out the 12 Substacks of Christmas and showcase 12 important stories that have happened over the past 6 months. You will not want to miss this substack series.

Thank you to all those who have reached out!!!

I sincerely thank everyone on X who have reached out after my November 28, 2024 breakdown.

Just to give some context, I have been in the COVID fight since January 2020 when COVID-19 first emerged and was first sidelined from McMaster University on March 17, 2020. It’s been a struggle to re-establish my scientific career and provide for my family ever since. I recall in 2021 after I lost my second job during the pandemic my colleague saying that I tried hard to make a career in science that I should just give up and do something else. I have had other people tell me that because of how I stutter that I do not deserve podcast air time or that I need to be “fixed”. That said, I am very grateful to all those who patiently listen to me and are not afraid to interview me.

On that day, I was being filmed for an upcoming documentary of a good friend who is vaccine injured…Michael Oesch. Michael was vaccinated four times and has been bedridden without the ability to walk since a week after his 4th shot. I’ve done what I can to help him. While I know the science so well and can easily talk about it (you’ve seen it at An Injection of Truth), as soon as that camera came on I couldn’t get through one sentence without stuttering. I’ve always hated how I stutter, but I never let it slow me down and I am not ashamed to debate the science of COVID or share my faith with anyone. Many of us have been fighting in the trenches of COVID for years. We all have our moments, and I have only been in a place that dark twice in the past 4 years. That day I hit an emotional wall, broke down and wrote that tweet as I was in tears, and had no idea where else to turn. I didn’t look at my social media for two days after. I am overwhelmed with the number of people who have reached out and provided emotional and financial support. It was then that I realize that I don’t need to be the first one to post a tweet or substack about something big that happened, and that it’s OK when other people discuss my work on podcasts and I’m not invited. What matters is that the science that I am doing is making a difference in the world, and that no matter when I post someone cares about what I think as a scientific expert.

At times I’m still a little fragile, and I know that I am my worst critique.

I also know that I am so blessed that so many people that I know and don’t know are behind me in this global fight. For that, I am truly thankful.

My Substack Values

Finally, I would like to state that this substack will never be behind a paywall as I believe that everyone deserves to know the truth about COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines in order to make an informed decision of their own. However, if anyone would love to support my work and bless my family I would be greatly appreciated and I only ask that you do it out of the abundance that God has given you.

I have only been doing a substack for just over a year, and thought that I needed to provide only my own articles. Going forward I will also be doing much more restacking from people who I look up to, like Kevin McKernan, Dr. Jessica Rose, Maria Gutschi, Rebekah Barnett, and Dr. Byram Bridle to name a few, but will always give a little perspective of my own.

However, I never restack or post something without reading and examining it first.

So, starting tomorrow, watch this space…there’s lots to get caught up on, lots to discuss, and only together can we hold the line and make a global difference.

