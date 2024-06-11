On Monday, June 17, 2024 in Calgary there will be a HUGE event where a stellar line-up of doctors and scientists will present publicly the unadulterated scientific and medical truth of the COVID vaccines at “An Injection of Truth Town Hall”.

In the lead-up to this epic event, Shaun Newman has been interviewing the speakers, and yesterday was my turn. We had a great discussion about the residual DNA found in the COVID-19 vaccines and the multifaceted harm that these clot shots are causing to human health.

You can watch the video here: https://rumble.com/v50t0jn-657-dr.-david-speicher.html

Despite my stutter, I’m thankful to Shaun Newman for the opportunity and for hitting the elephant in the room head-on. It frustrates me that sometimes I can’t speak as well as others, but I will never allow my speech to deter me from standing and speaking scientific truth.

Last week, Shawn also interviewed Dr. Byram Bridle. Byram is a good friend and colleague, and I encourage you to also listen to his interview.

Byram’s Interview: https://rumble.com/v4zmz6r-653-byram-bridle.html

