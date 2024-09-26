Last night I shared information about the whole Take Back Our Border, Convoy, and Rescue the Republic event happening this weekend.

Today I received the following information from the Niagara 10-4 group. If you are in Ontario, please join us at 8:30 AM at Oaks Garden Theatre. This is the staging area for the walk over the Rainbow International Bridge. I will be there and look forward to walking across the bridge with many brave Canadians.

Support the Science.

As a scientist who has been on the frontline for years and has not held a full-time paid position since May 2023 I rely on support from people who are keen on exposing the scientific truth and upholding pillars of evidence-based medical science. These are difficult times, but together we are strong. Together we can bring the courageous truth to light and ensure that this David beats Goliath.

If you want to support my research further, here are several options.

