The next four days are going to be packed with sharing scientific truth about the COVID-19 pandemic and government mandates in both Canada and the USA with four separate events coordinating with each other. If you are in the area please come out, stand up for truth and freedom, and come over and say Hi.

September 26, 2024: Premiere of First! Do No Pharm.

Hosted by Senator Ron Johnson, this is an exclusive screening, reserved solely for policymakers and healthcare professionals. After the film, Dr. Aseem Malhotra, MD - documentary creator - will facilitate a discussion and Q&A related to the policy implications of the film for American society.

About The Film

Created by one of the leading intellects of our time, “First! Do No Pharm” is a revolutionary, new film exploring the state of (un)health in the population and what can be done to change it. In this fearless and boundary-pushing documentary, Dr. Malhotra boldly challenges conventional thinking about health, presenting a captivating exploration of the over-influence and corruption of the pharmaceutical industry - an industry designed for health but often contributes to harm. Through personal storytelling as a world-renowned cardiologist and riveting interviews of key experts around the world - including Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, Professor Lustig, M.D., M.S.L, Professor Jay Bhattacharya, MD, PhD, and Former Editor-in-Chief of the British Medical Journal Fiona Godlee - Dr. Malhotra exposes the underlying malfeasance within the healthcare system and offers specific policy-specific solutions to reverse the damage. “First! Do No Pharm” powerfully demonstrates the urgent need to restore the nation’s health. This compelling documentary calls for immediate action, offering a bold vision for redemption and pathway to reverse chronic disease for all citizens.

September 27-28, 2024: Take Our Border Back

Kim Yeater and Eddie Cornell have been busy organizing this two-day God-centered freedom event in Niagara (USA and Canada).

Friday, September 27, 2024

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM TOBB PRAYER & WORSHIP NIAGARA CROSSING HOTEL

Saturday, September 28, 2024

9:00 AM -11:00 AM RAINBOW INTERNATIONAL BRIDGE USA & CANADA

We will be gathering at both the USA and Canadian sides of the Rainbow International Bride in Niagara Falls (USA/Canada) and then walking across the bridge and meeting in the middle for a ceremony. I will be speaking at this event along with Pastor Henry Hildebrant, Dr. John Diamond, Jonn Schrock, Randy & Kim, Victor Avila, Pastor Rod and Suzzane, and Dr. Paul Alexander.

12:00 PM TOBB SUMMIT AT QUEENSTON HEIGHTS PARK

Everyone will be gathering at the Queenston Heights Park (14184 Niagara River Pkwy) for an afternoon of events and a list of great speakers.

12:30 – Pastor Henry Hildrandt – God’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms

12:50 – Dr John Diamond – God’s Constitution

13:10 – John Schrock – Global Agenda

13:30 – Maggie Hope Braun – Global Agenda and KICLEI

14:15 – Andrew MacGillvery – Fifth Gen Warfare

14:35 – Dr. Paul Alexander – Fifth Generation Health Freedom

14:55 – Victor Avila – Borders and 911 National Security/Local Action

15:15 – Dave Bylsma – Former Mayor West Lincoln, Canada

15:35 – Rod Parker – Testimony

12:00 PM DEPART FOR TOBB CONVOY TO D.C. RESCUE THE REPUBLIC

The truck will be polished and decked out with Canadian flags and “TheyLied.ca” signs. I will be joining the Convoy and heading to Washington DC for Rescue the Republic

September 29, 2024: Rescue the Republic

What started as Defeat The Mandates, a historic idea to bring together the world’s leading COVID-19 dissidents in the early days of the vaccine mandates, and Rage Against The War Machine in the wake of the Ukrainian conflict, has now become today’s Rescue the Republic: Join The Resistance.

The same team of visionary leaders who organized and rose up to send the strong message of “We will not comply” are raising voices once again to protest the ongoing dismantling and destruction of Western values across the globe.

On Sunday, September 29th we will come together on the sacred grounds between the WWII Memorial and the Washington Monument to rally again and say with one voice:

“We will NOT COMPLY with tyranny! We will RESCUE THE REPUBLIC!”

