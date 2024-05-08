Therefore, put on the full armour of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand. – Ephesians 6:13

As a virologist who has worked across the globe on emerging and infectious diseases, I recognize the importance of proper surveillance of infectious diseases, especially the more devastating viruses of Ebola and Henipavirus. During my time in Australia, I was friends with Professor John Mackenzie, chair of the WHO International Health Regulations (IHR) Emergency Committee for Influenza H1N1 and steering committee member of the WHO Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN). As someone passionate about emerging viruses and good diagnostics, I wanted to work with GOARN. They had the resources to have a functional laboratory set up anywhere in the world within 48 hours. But more importantly, they acted as emergency responders. They would assist at the request of the country in need. They brought enormous value to the table. Especially for resource-constrained countries (e.g. third-world countries in the tropics) who seldom have the resources and expertise to control outbreaks. This was evident in the 2014 Ebola outbreak.

As much as I admire the work of GOARN, the WHO has become a highly bureaucratic organization that has good scientific discussions but a poor record at proper implementation and suffers from the influence of Big Pharma and other investors. I am not the only one who has pointed this out. Even the former Director General Dr. Margaret Chan, a scientist who I respect, was concerned with the problem that the WHO budget was heavily subsidized by Industry and that it was growing more difficult to maintain impartiality. With big donors comes big demands on the WHO. We simply cannot expect impartiality when Big Pharma can influence WHO directives. When Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus became the Director General of the WHO it was clear that Big Pharma was a major funder and driver of the WHO Directives.

This was evident during the previous COVID-19 pandemic when Canada’s federal and provincial pandemic plans (established in 2004 following the SARS pandemic) were ignored and our public health policy followed the WHO directives. This resulted in a disastrous mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic with widespread and unnecessary suffering. The response was fear based and overblown, and not science based and measured. The solutions - including global lockdowns, suspended or rushed safety protocols, and a singular obsession with modified mRNA vaccines that were neither safe nor effective – ran roughshod over decades of science and public health policy.

In response to the failed attempt by the global elites to use the pandemic to implement long-term global control, the WHO Pandemic Treaty was drafted and will be voted on at the end of May 2024 behind closed doors. Once this vote is passed there is no returning.

There have been many responses against the WHO Pandemic Treaty with “Exit the WHO” campaigns occurring globally including in Canada and Australia. One of the most informational letters against the WHO proposals is written by friend and colleague Dr. David Bell (WHO advisor on malaria diagnostics 2002-2013). Earlier this year there was a petition to the House of Commons to exit the WHO, but the current Canadian Government has no intention of exiting the WHO and will unfortunately endorse the pandemic treaty.

In brief, the passing of The WHO Pandemic Treaty poses a serious jeopardy to the sovereignty and autonomy of countries in implementing their own tailor-made health policies. Further, it moves away from the principles of informed consent and freedom of medical choice and autonomy. It positions the WHO to claim absolute and non-questionable leadership on medical procedures and health measure and just as we witnessed during COVID our politicians will naturally bequeath their authority to bureaucratic scientists and doctors that are insulated from scientific rigour. The Pandemic Treaty is designed to allow the WHO to call a public health emergency of international concern as they see fit, mandate the treatment of that infectious disease as they deem it, take total control of information and censorship with the ability to stifle all scientific discussion leaving no mechanism of accountability.

The structure of the Pandemic Treaty undermines the protected constitutional rights of citizens by usurping the sovereignty and authority of countries to manage their health emergencies under the auspices of health security. It takes away our ability to make our own health care decisions as well as our ability to hold the WHO accountable for their poor decisions, such as the mRNA vaccine technology. If the WHO Pandemic Treaty takes effect there will be no chance for private doctors/scientists or independent states to either challenge the WHO’s decisions, or prevent vaccination mandates no matter how experimental the treatment may be. We risk losing all protected human rights without recourse.

The time is now for all citizens to stand up and make their voices heard.

Later this month there will be a convoy across Europe to Geneva followed by a rally and march in protest of the WHO Pandemic Treaty and an Inspired Global Leadership Summit. At the Inspired Global Leadership Summit, there will be a meeting of medical and scientific experts who will discuss and plan how to move forward with concrete solutions.

By way of my leadership expertise running a clinical diagnostic laboratory and my research investigating the contents of the COVID modRNA vaccines, I have been asked to attend the Inspired Global Leadership Summit. It is my desire to attend the convoy, rally, and the Global Leadership Summit and stand up for our Canadian rights and freedoms. I realize that many people who want to be there cannot go so I will be your voice and report online by broadcasting and interviewing fellow scientists as much as possible.

To make this venture possible I am in need of financial assistance.

I estimate the whole trip will cost around $5,000 for flights, hotel, and expenses. I only ask that you help support this trip out of your abundance as you feel called to do so.

If you want to further support my research here are several options.