I am David!!! Standing against Giants
Many people have asked where I’ve been throughout the pandemic and why they only hear about me now. Here is my story.
13 hrs ago
•
Courageous Truth
28
I am David!!! Standing against Giants
February 2024
Vaccine targeted qPCR of Cancer Cell Lines treated with BNT162b2
Putative integration events
Published on Nepetalactone Newsletter
•
Feb 25
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW - Daily Clout with Naomi Wolf - Turbo Cancer Expert Panel (Feb.2, 2024)
INTERVIEW - Daily Clout with Naomi Wolf - Turbo Cancer Expert Panel (Feb.2, 2024)
Published on COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
•
Feb 24
44:11
A Canadian virologist, whose research confirmed the presence of DNA in the Covid-19 mRNA shots, is playing a key role in prompting officials…
On January 4, 2024, Florida's State Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo, called for a halt to the COVID vaccines over concerns about the abundance of…
Published on The Canadian Independent
•
Feb 24
ICS5
Tracking DNA contamination in cell lines
Published on Nepetalactone Newsletter
•
Feb 23
Freedom is Worth Fighting For!!!
Two years ago TODAY I made my first public speech against the COVID mandates at the Freedom Convoy. This is my story and speech from that epic event.
Feb 13
•
Courageous Truth
19
Freedom is Worth Fighting For!!!
Viroids and Obelisks
Those who benefit from sequence transparency should look in the mirror
Published on Nepetalactone Newsletter
•
Feb 9
December 2023
A Christmas Blessing from my Family to Yours
May we reflect on the true hope and freedom that we desire.
Dec 26, 2023
•
Courageous Truth
21
A Christmas Blessing from my Family to Yours
October 2023
DNA fragments detected in monovalent and bivalent Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna modRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Ontario, Canada
Investigation into 8 Pfizer and 19 Moderna modified RNA COVID-19 vaccines from 12 unique lots, including the newly released Moderna Spikevax monovalent…
Oct 19, 2023
•
Courageous Truth
164
DNA fragments detected in monovalent and bivalent Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna modRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Ontario, Canada
International Announcement of My Current Work
Plasmid DNA contamination in Pfizer and Modera COVID vaccines
Oct 9, 2023
•
Courageous Truth
26
International Announcement of My Current Work
Coming soon
This is Courageous Truth.
Oct 1, 2023
•
Courageous Truth
Coming soon
