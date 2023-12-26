Courageous Truth

I am David!!! Standing against Giants
Many people have asked where I’ve been throughout the pandemic and why they only hear about me now. Here is my story.
  
February 2024

Vaccine targeted qPCR of Cancer Cell Lines treated with BNT162b2
Putative integration events
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW - Daily Clout with Naomi Wolf - Turbo Cancer Expert Panel (Feb.2, 2024)
INTERVIEW - Daily Clout with Naomi Wolf - Turbo Cancer Expert Panel (Feb.2, 2024)
44:11
A Canadian virologist, whose research confirmed the presence of DNA in the Covid-19 mRNA shots, is playing a key role in prompting officials…
On January 4, 2024, Florida's State Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo, called for a halt to the COVID vaccines over concerns about the abundance of…
ICS5
Tracking DNA contamination in cell lines
Freedom is Worth Fighting For!!!
Two years ago TODAY I made my first public speech against the COVID mandates at the Freedom Convoy. This is my story and speech from that epic event.
  
Viroids and Obelisks
Those who benefit from sequence transparency should look in the mirror
December 2023

A Christmas Blessing from my Family to Yours
May we reflect on the true hope and freedom that we desire.
  
October 2023

DNA fragments detected in monovalent and bivalent Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna modRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Ontario, Canada
Investigation into 8 Pfizer and 19 Moderna modified RNA COVID-19 vaccines from 12 unique lots, including the newly released Moderna Spikevax monovalent…
  
International Announcement of My Current Work
Plasmid DNA contamination in Pfizer and Modera COVID vaccines
  
Coming soon
This is Courageous Truth.
  
